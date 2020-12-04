KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' to come to an end this week

KBS2's Saturday morning variety series 'Idol On Quiz' will be coming to an end with 20 episodes.

According to KBS on December 5, the 20th episode of 'Idol On Quiz' airing today will mark the final episode of the program. On this day, MCs Jang Sung Kyu and Kim Jong Min will be welcoming their final guests, GOT7's Jackson, BamBam, Jinyoung, and Yugyeom. The episode will also feature the face-off between close sunbae-hoobaes 2PM's Nichkhun and GOT7's BamBam, known as two of K-Pop's 'Thai Princes'.



Look out for the final episode of KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz', airing on December 5 at 11:30 AM KST.

