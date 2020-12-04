Check out brand value rankings for TV variety stars this month

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of TV variety stars for the month of December.

From November 5 through December 5, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of TV variety stars in fields such as participation, media activity, communication, social activity, etc.

The 1st place spot went to Yoo Jae Suk once again, with a total of 1,712,309 points. 2nd place went to Kang Ho Dong of 'New Journey To The West 8' with a total of 1,065,669 points, followed by Kim Gu Ra in 3rd with 956,033 points, and Kim Jong Min in 4th with 842,954 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Ahn Jung Hwan, Park Na Rae, HaHa, Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang Hoon, and Choi Yang Rak. Check out the full brand value ranking analysis below.