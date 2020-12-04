VIXX member Ravi collaborates with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to deliver a meaningful message through the song "PAUSE"

VIXX member Ravi released a song for the project album with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

Ravi announced the news of his new song on his Instagram page on December 4th saying "'PAUSE', My last project of 2020 with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and tvN D was released!"



He continued, "The moment I heard the phrase, 'Everyone is someone's everything' in the 'Temperature of Language' by author Lee Ki Joo, I thought I should try to become a better person. When I received the proposal for this project, I thought I wanted to reach people using the author's phrase in the song," and revealed his reasons for the participation.





He added, "I don't think it's wise to keep one's mouth shut so I am carefully writing these words with the release of the song."

"PAUSE" sung by Ravi, is a song from a project album by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family with tvN D. In the album introduction, it writes, "The world has changed. What about the people in that world? They should change as well but there are people who couldn't. There are those who hide behind an anonymous name to wound others. There are those who justify themselves saying they had no malicious intent. However, there is no such thing as a victim without a perpetrator. There is no such world."





The lyrics of the song "PAUSE" written by Ravi are also raising awareness about the crimes committed against women through online messaging. The lyrics sing, "Everyone you love lives in the world you create. Even if you say it wasn't intended or you didn't know. Now it's time you know. We need to stop the world where there are only victims and no perpetrators. Don't prejudge the wounds of others. You know everyone deserves to be loved."



His fans also supported the artist saying "I'm rooting for Ravi's good influence," "I can't believe Ravi collaborated with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family," and "Yes, I really hope that a world comes where people don't hurt others who are precious to someone."



Ravi debuted in 2012 as a member of the group VIXX and was recognized for his music skills by taking charge of writing and composing for the group. He is also a regular member of KBS2's '2 Days & 1 Night Season 4' as he is loved by many netizens for his charms.





