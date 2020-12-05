Kai steals netizens' hearts with his performance video for 'Mmmh'

'Studio CHOOM' has just revealed a closer look at Kai's "Mmmh" choreography.

The popular idol recently made his solo debut with his mini-album, 'KAI (开)'. Title track "Mmmh" has been creating an online buzz since its release as Kai shows off his moves in the M/V. The above video captures a better look at his choreography and netizens have been complimenting the quality of both Kai's performance and videography of the video.



Some of the comments are:

"The highlight of the performance is when he takes off his hat"

"I had to watch after seeing that thumbnail image"

"Studio CHOOM is the best omg I think I'm going to watch it at least 1,000 times"

"Wow Kai is Kai"

"As he should"

"What did I just watch? Omg this is on another level"

Check out the 4k performance video above!