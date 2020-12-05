BTS takes home six awards from MMA 2020 including all three Daesangs

BTS took home six accolades, including all three Daesangs (grand prizes), given out at the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'.





The popular idol group took home the Best Artist of the Year (Daesang), Best Album of the Year (Daesang) with 'Map of the Soul: 7', and Best Song of the Year (Daesang) with "Dynamite". BTS also won the Best Male Dance award with "Dynamite" and the Netizen’s Choice.

The awards show, which is in its 12th year, has established itself as one of the big four music awards ceremonies in South Korea alongside the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', 'Golden Disk Awards', and 'Seoul Music Awards'. The 'Melon Music Awards' is noted for its emphasis on digital sales and public votes to determine its winners. Take a look at the full list of winners here, and check out day 1-2 and day 3 if you missed them.



Congratulations to BTS!