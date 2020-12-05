3

1

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

GHOST9 get hit by purple light in 'W.ALL' teaser images

AKP STAFF

GHOST9 have revealed teaser images for 'W.ALL'.

After a group concept photo, the GHOST9 members stand under a purple light. "W.ALL" is the title track of the group's second mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL', which drops on December 10 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on GHOST9, and check out their latest dance performance teaser video here if you missed it.

  1. Ghost9
  2. WALL
0 377 Share 75% Upvoted
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
2 days ago   97   50,903

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND