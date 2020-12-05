GHOST9 get hit by purple light in 'W.ALL' teaser images

GHOST9 have revealed teaser images for 'W.ALL'.



After a group concept photo, the GHOST9 members stand under a purple light. "W.ALL" is the title track of the group's second mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL', which drops on December 10 KST.



