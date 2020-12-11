INFINITE's Sunggyu has dropped his music video teaser for "I'm Cold".
In the MV teaser, Sunggyu stands on a rooftop as he feels the snow in reverse. "I'm Cold" is the title song of his third mini album 'Inside Me', which is due out on December 14 KST.
Watch Sunggyu's "I'm Cold" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
INFINITE's Sunggyu feels the snow in 'I'm Cold' MV teaser
