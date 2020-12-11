BTS stylists under fire for 'Time' magazine cover outfits

BTS' stylists are under fire for their 'Time' magazine cover outfits.



BTS recently took the cover of 'Time' as the 'Entertainer of the Year,' and according to some netizens, the Big Hit Entertainment group's stylists didn't pay attention to the details of their outfits. As it's known as a huge achievement to land on the cover of the magazine, netizens are now calling out their stylists for not considering the importance of that achievement.



Both international and Korean netizens are noting a few alleged bad style choices, including Jin's supposedly ill-fitting suit, Jimin's shoes that are too large, SUGA's pants that aren't hemmed at the bottom, and V's too-big shoes.



Fans also commented, "If you don't have the skill, leave it to other designers. You can't help but compare this to the stylists of other companies. At the very least, take care of the clothing. It looks wrinkled," and "I hope you listen to Jin's wish to wear clothes that fit his frame better. Isn't it the most professional thing to do to take into account the artist's body frame and personal preference?"



What are your thoughts on the issue?



