Famed director Kim Ki Duk passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Famed director Kim Ki Duk has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

On December 11, reports revealed Kim Ki Duk died of complications from COVID-19 in Latvia. According to sources, the director arrived in Latvia in mid-November, and he was recently hospitalized for symptoms of the coronavirus. However, the treatment was unsuccessful, and he passed away 2 days after being admitted into the hospital. 

Kim Ki Duk is known for his art-house style work, such as '3-Iron', 'Samaria', 'Arirang', 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring', 'Pieta', and 'One on One'. 

Condolences to Kim Ki Duk's family.  

