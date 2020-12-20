Toy, Sam Kim, Lucid Fall, Jukjae, Kwon Jin Ah, Jung Seung Hwan, and more release Antenna Music's 2020 carol 'Our Christmas Wish for You'

All 13 acts signed to Antenna Music have come together to release a special Christmas carol!



On December 20 KST, the agency released the single "Our Christmas Wish for You," a heart-warming holiday single with a seasonal pop-jazz sound and a message of hope for everyone across the world. Acts included in the project are Toy (Yoo Hee Yeol), Jung Seung Hwan, Sam Kim, Lucid Fall, the Peppertones, Park Sae Byul, Kwon Jin Ah, Lee Jin Ah, Yoon Suk Cheol, Jukjae, CHAI, and producer Seo Dong Hwan.



Meanwhile, not only did the artists participate vocally, but they also provided some of the instrumentation, with Jukjae playing the guitar, Yoo Suk Cheol playing the piano, and the Peppertones' Lee Jang Won playing the trumpet.



Check out the music video for "Our Christmas Wish for You" above!

