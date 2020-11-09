TXT has fun hanging out in MV teaser for 'We Lost the Summer'

TXT is about to release another music video off their new album!

On November 10 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video teaser for "We Lost the Summer," a B-side track off of their 3rd mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour.' In the clip, the members are seen spending time together in a number of ways — talking in a video chat, posing for group selfies, playing games, and meeting up for a meal.

Meanwhile, the new music video is set for release on November 13.

Check out the full teaser above!