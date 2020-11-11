VICTON dress in suede in 'Voice: The Future is Now' group teaser image

VICTON have dropped their group teaser image for 'Voice: The Future is Now'.



In the teaser images, the VICTON members dress in suede as they pose around white sculptures. The below schedule teaser reveals fans can expect the first concept image on November 12 KST, while their album 'Voice: The Future is Now' is set to drop on December 1.



Check out VICTON's comeback schedule below and his prologue video here if you missed it.

