4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

VICTON dress in suede in 'Voice: The Future is Now' group teaser image

AKP STAFF

VICTON have dropped their group teaser image for 'Voice: The Future is Now'.

In the teaser images, the VICTON members dress in suede as they pose around white sculptures. The below schedule teaser reveals fans can expect the first concept image on November 12 KST, while their album 'Voice: The Future is Now' is set to drop on December 1.

Check out VICTON's comeback schedule below and his prologue video here if you missed it.

  1. VICTON
  2. VOICE THE FUTURE IS NOW
1 341 Share 100% Upvoted

0

quark1239513,558 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

This is art.

Share
TXT
TXT unveil 'We Lost the Summer' teaser videos
31 minutes ago   3   401

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND