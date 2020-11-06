Rookie boy group DKB greets viewers of KBS2's 'Sketchbook' for the first time since debut, performing 'Work Hard'

Rookie boy group DKB appeared as guests on the November 6 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' for the first time ever since their debut!

On this day, the group joined other musical guests this week including Jannabi, Noel, and MAMAMOO. DKB delivered a powerful and rhythmic performance of their comeback title track "Work Hard", and then also sat down for a brief interview with MC Yoo Hee Yeol. Particularly, member Heechan impressed Yoo Hee Yeol by performing a self-created, modern dance choreography to Yoo Hee Yeol's hit song "That I Was Once By Your Side".

Meanwhile, DKB most recently released their 3rd mini album 'Growth' back in October of this year, including their hip-hop title song "Work Hard".