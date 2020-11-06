TWICE spotted in the artist lineup for next week's broadcast of TV Asahi's 'Music Station'

It looks like TWICE will be switching gears for a bit next week from their ongoing "I Can't Stop Me" promotions in Korea, greeting their Japanese fans with another appearance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'!

TWICE have been listed as a part of the lineup for next week's 'Music Station' airing on November 13 alongside artists like SixTONES, Last Idol, and more. The girls will most likely perform their new Japanese single "Better" for the first time on a TV broadcast, as the full single album is expected to hit Japanese music charts soon on November 18.

Meanwhile, fellow JYP Entertainment artist Stray Kids appeared on this week's broadcast of 'Music Station' aired on November 6.