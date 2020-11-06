9

MAMAMOO bring their all-black energy to 'Sketchbook', sing an impromptu medley of their hit songs, & promise to appear again on Christmas

MAMAMOO appeared as guests on the November 6 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', commanding attention with their all-black style!

During this episode, MAMAMOO delivered charismatic performances of their comeback songs "AYA" and "DINGGA", as well as a short live version of "Destiny"! Then, sitting down with MC Yoo Hee Yeol for their interview, the MAMAMOO ladies were asked to sing an impromptu medley of their hit songs from the past 7 years. 

Finally, MAMAMOO revealed that they were talked into signing an on-the-spot contract with the staff back stage before coming up for the recording, promising that they would perform on 'Sketchbook' again for the show's Christmas special later this year. Check out clips of MAMAMOO from this week's broadcast above and below!

At least they didn't put on blackface this time

love this girls..really want to go to their concert 😍❤

