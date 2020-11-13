11

MAMAMOO sing a medley of their hits for 'DM Special Killing Voice'

MAMAMOO were the featured artists in the latest 'DM Special Killing Voice' video.

In the video, MAMAMOO introduce themselves and ask listeners to give love to their latest album 'Travel'. The four members then sing their hit songs "Mr. Ambiguous", "Egotistic", "Decalcomanie", "Starry Night", "I Miss You", "HIP", "gogobebe", "Dingga", and "AYA", and as always, they added in their own charm in between.

Watch MAMAMOO's 'DM Special Killing Voice' video above, and check out their "AYA" music video here if you missed it.  

