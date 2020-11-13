aespa to reveal debut stage of 'Black Mamba' in AR video on YouTube

aespa will be revealing their debut stage of "Black Mamba" on YouTube.



SM Entertainment's upcoming girl group's performance of their debut stage video will be set in an AR (augmented reality) space that'll feature the 4 members and their virtual counterparts. aespa's debut track "Black Mamba" is described as a powerful dance song with a signature synth sound and intense bass.



aespa's debut stage video will be unveiled for the first time on November 19 at 6PM KST through their YouTube channel 'aespa.'



Meanwhile, "Black Mamba" is set to drop on November 17 KST. Stay tuned for updates on aespa's debut!