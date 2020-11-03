Former AB6IX member Lim Young Min enlists for mandatory military service

Former AB6IX member Lim Young Min has enlisted for his mandatory military service.



On November 3, his label Brand New Music confirmed Lim Young Min had started his military service, stating, "It's true Lim Young Min started the military training base today." He's set to serve as an active-duty soldier after wrapping up his basic training.



The exact timing and location for his enlistment were kept private.



In other news, AB6IX recently made a comeback with "Salute".

