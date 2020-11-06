YG Entertainment will not release the last episode of '24/365 with BLACKPINK' after recent baby panda controversy

On November 7, YG Entertainment notified fans that the last episode of BLACKPINK's web reality series '24/365 with BLACKPINK' will not be released, in light of the recent controversy surrounding the members' encounter with a baby panda.

According to YGE, "BLACKPINK's zookeeper experience at Everland with the pandas took place under strict safety measures including disinfection. When the BLACKPINK members met up with the baby panda, all of the members wore protective gloves, masks, and suits at all times, and we also again stress that between each scene, they carried out hand and shoe disinfections."

The label continued, "However, after taking into consideration recommendations by experts in the field of panda protection that 'Non-experts coming into close contact with baby pandas can cause various levels of misunderstandings', and also in the hope of respecting international cooperative conventions, we have decided that the video in question will be withheld from airing."

Finally, YGE stated, "We would like to thank everyone who raised concerns regarding this issue, and we also ask for your unchanging love and affection toward BLACKPINK as well as pandas."



Previously, Chinese netizens expressed their discomfort after a preview clip of BLACKPINK's '24/365 with BLACKPINK' was released on YouTube, claiming that the girls were interacting with baby pandas without gloves and masks.