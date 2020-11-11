J.Y. Park & Psy invite contestants to audition for their newest SBS boy group survival project, 'Loud'

JYP Entertainment, P-Nation, and SBS have teamed up for a brand new global K-Pop boy group survival project, 'Loud'!

The show will be looking for male contestants born after the year 2000, seeking to fulfill their dreams of performing on a global stage. The applications will be open from November 2 through December 31, 2020. Contestants who demonstrate their potential will have the chance to receive training and complete under the guidance of JYP Entertainment's head producer J.Y. Park, and P-Nation's head producer/global superstar Psy.

SBS's 'Loud' is expected to launch some time in 2021. What are you expectations for the new boy group survival project?