5

8

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

J.Y. Park & Psy invite contestants to audition for their newest SBS boy group survival project, 'Loud'

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment, P-Nation, and SBS have teamed up for a brand new global K-Pop boy group survival project, 'Loud'!

The show will be looking for male contestants born after the year 2000, seeking to fulfill their dreams of performing on a global stage. The applications will be open from November 2 through December 31, 2020. Contestants who demonstrate their potential will have the chance to receive training and complete under the guidance of JYP Entertainment's head producer J.Y. Park, and P-Nation's head producer/global superstar Psy.

SBS's 'Loud' is expected to launch some time in 2021. What are you expectations for the new boy group survival project?

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Psy
1 1,061 Share 38% Upvoted

0

PopAllK-1,103 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND