Bolbbalgan4 announces temporary hiatus from promotions due to poor health + anxiety disorder

On November 11, Bolbbalgan4's agency Shofar Music released an official statement announcing the singer's temporary hiatus from promotions.

According to Shofar Music, "Since early this year, Ahn Ji Young sought medical help after experiencing symptoms such as frequent worsening of health and anxiety, and has been receiving treatment through therapy and prescription medication. However, due to recently worsened anxiety symptoms, we have concluded that it will be difficult for her to carry out normal promotions for the time being; as a result, we plan on delaying Bolbbalgan4's promotions temporarily until the artist can recover her health through plenty of rest and recuperation."

Finally, the agency added on, "We would like to apologize to all fans and affiliates for causing concerns with the sudden news, and we ask that you all refrain from any speculations or misunderstandings regarding Ahn Ji Young's health."

Meanwhile, Bolbbalgan4 most recently returned with a new single album titled 'Filmlet' back on November 4, including the title track "Dancing Cartoon".

