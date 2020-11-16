Henry looks back at his 'Journey' with trailer video for comeback album

Henry is only two days away from his latest comeback!

On November 16 KST, the Monster Entertainment Group solo artist unveiled a special trailer for his upcoming album 'Journey.' Fitting with the title's theme, the trailer follows the 'journey' of Henry's life, complete with childhood photos and creative video footage of the idol now. The clip ends with some soft music, likely a sample of what fans will be able to hear on the album.

Meanwhile, 'Journey' is set for release on November 18.

Check out the album trailer above!