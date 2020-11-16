AKMU rejects love in comeback MV for 'Happening'

AKMU is back with a brand new single!



On November 16 KST, the YG Entertainment brother-sister duo unveiled their 3rd single album 'Happening.'





The single for which the album is named is a mid-tempo break-up song, with both members alternating vocals as they sing a bittersweet goodbye to a former love. As the chorus hits, both find themselves in situations where suddenly everything and everyone around them disappears, creating a whimsical twist to an isolated mood.





Meanwhile, 'Happening' comes roughly one year and two months after the act's 3rd full-length album 'Sailing,' which came out back in September 2019.



Check out the music video for "Happening" above!