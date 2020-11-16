10

0

Music Video
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

AKMU rejects love in comeback MV for 'Happening'

AKP STAFF

AKMU is back with a brand new single!

On November 16 KST, the YG Entertainment brother-sister duo unveiled their 3rd single album 'Happening.'


The single for which the album is named is a mid-tempo break-up song, with both members alternating vocals as they sing a bittersweet goodbye to a former love. As the chorus hits, both find themselves in situations where suddenly everything and everyone around them disappears, creating a whimsical twist to an isolated mood.


Meanwhile, 'Happening' comes roughly one year and two months after the act's 3rd full-length album 'Sailing,' which came out back in September 2019.

Check out the music video for "Happening" above!

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
2 852 Share 100% Upvoted

0

longtymnosee1,455 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Gosh.. Another beautiful song from them :')

Share

0

heretic1-1,154 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND