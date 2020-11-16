Former 1THE9 members Seunghwan and Jinsung both revealed to have left Play M Entertainment

1THE9 members Seunghwan and Jinsung have officially left their agency.

On November 16 KST, Play M Entertainment released a statement through their official social media accounts letting the public know that the two are no longer with the agency.

According to the statement, both idols' contracts with Play M Entertainment, which were originally established in 2018, expired, and after an in-depth discussion, it was decided that the two would not be renewing and instead end their time with the agency.

Meanwhile, Seunghwan and Jinsung first greeted the public as contestants on MBC's 2018 - 2019 teenage idol survival program 'Under Nineteen,' eventually winning the opportunity to debut with the show's project group 1THE9. The group recently ended their activities this past summer.

Stay tuned for updates on Seunghwan and Jinsung's idol activities.