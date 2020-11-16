5

0

News
Posted by danisurst 2 hours ago

Former 1THE9 members Seunghwan and Jinsung both revealed to have left Play M Entertainment

AKP STAFF

1THE9 members Seunghwan and Jinsung have officially left their agency.

On November 16 KST, Play M Entertainment released a statement through their official social media accounts letting the public know that the two are no longer with the agency.

According to the statement, both idols' contracts with Play M Entertainment, which were originally established in 2018, expired, and after an in-depth discussion, it was decided that the two would not be renewing and instead end their time with the agency.

Meanwhile, Seunghwan and Jinsung first greeted the public as contestants on MBC's 2018 - 2019 teenage idol survival program 'Under Nineteen,' eventually winning the opportunity to debut with the show's project group 1THE9. The group recently ended their activities this past summer.

Stay tuned for updates on Seunghwan and Jinsung's idol activities.

  1. 1THE9
2 1,803 Share 100% Upvoted

0

woohyun_wifey411 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

play m boys were a solid team and were close to each other that i was expecting they were all going to debut together, i'm really sad about the news of seunghwan and jinsung's contract ending :(

Share

-2

content-writer-22 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Safety Playground Toto Site List All Toto sites introduced by Totobilif are safety playgrounds that have been tested for food. 안전놀이터

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND