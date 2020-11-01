Goo Hye Sun to make her first variety program appearance since the divorce through 'Omniscient Interfering View'

Goo Hye Sun will be making her first variety program appearance since her divorce.

On November 1, Goo Hye Sun took to Instagram to share her thoughts on having recorded for the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View'. She wrote, "The blue studio. How nice. See you on November 7, Saturday at 11:10 PM (PST)."

Since the end of her marriage with Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun has been receiving mixed responses from netizens regarding her public activities. In the upcoming MBC program episode, the actress-artist will be sharing facets of her current life, such as continuing her artistic practice and arranging her books. She will also relay a few stories from her days as the character Geum Jan Di from the hit drama 'Boys Over Flowers'.

Will you watch the episode featuring Goo Hye Sun?