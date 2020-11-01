Mimi is a winter queen in teaser poster for Oh My Girl's online concert 'The Lost Memory'

Oh My Girl has dropped the individual poster for Mimi.

At the end of November, Oh My Girl will be spending the new season with their fans through a cozy online concert, 'Winter Tale: The Lost Memory'. Following Arin's teaser poster, Mimi's new image continues the winter theme as the member looks enchanting in white. Fans are excited about these highly conceptual images, even though they are just for an online concert!

'The Lost Memory' will be streamed online for ticket-holders on November 22 at 5 PM KST.