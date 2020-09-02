Goo Hye Sun is heavily criticized as she releases a new album

On September 2nd, Goo Hye Sun released her new new-age piano album 'Breath: 3'.

She revealed the album through various music chart sites. The album is composed of ten tracks with the main title song being "For the new lover".

However, there were some netizens who are heavily criticizing the actress and some are terrorizing the album by giving it a low rating on music portals.

These netizens seem to be the fans of her ex-husband, Ahn Jae Hyun, as they claim that Goo Hye Sun has negatively affected the actor's career. The netizens commented, "I feel so bad for Ahn Jae Hyun.", "She's so dirty.", "The people who are shielding her are divorcees too right?", "I hope Ahn Jae Hyun is able to take a 'breath' too."





Fans of Goo Hye Sun have fought back these negative comments asking the malicious commenters to cease their ill-intended comments. These fans counter-argued stating, "If you don't like her just don't pay attention to her. These people are putting an awful lot of efforts to just come and put mean comments.", "These malicious commenters are going to get sued, that's when they'll ask to be pardoned.", and "These people are acting like Ahn Jae Hyun is so righteous."

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun continues her promotions and various activities starting with the release of her third piano album as she will attend the Bucheon International Animation Festival 2020 as a judge for the featured animation competition.

