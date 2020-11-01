BTOB's subunit BTOB 4U reveals scheduler for 1st mini album 'Inside'

BTOB's subunit BTOB 4U has revealed their scheduler.

On November 2, the subunit unveiled the scheduler for 'Inside', their 1st mini album set for release later this month. According to this table, the unit will release the track list on November 4, followed by concept images, an audio snippet, and MV teasers. The schedule also reveals the exciting info that the subunit will hold their own online concert, set for January 23 of 2021!

As announced, the subunit 4U consists of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel. Are you excited for their unit promotions?





