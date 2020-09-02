Actress Goo Hye Sun says life hasn't changed since her divorce to Ahn Jae Hyun

Actress Goo Hye Sun says life hasn't changed much since her divorce to Ahn Jae Hyun.



In an interview with Sportiv News, Goo Hye Sun expressed, "I feel happiness knowing that I found myself again." The actress and Ahn Jae Hyun officially divorced this past July, and she's been active since then, working on her new age album 'Breathe 3' and more.



She said, "I've been very busy every day. I've drastically reduced my sleeping hours, so I sleep about 2 hours a day and keep working. Even if you doze off after setting the alarm every 2 hours, you sleep for only 2 hours and get up and work. I've been pushing myself this way."



Goo Hye Sun further stated she feels she found herself after her divorce, "I think the power to rise again also naturally comes from the process of finding myself. Because my life is solid, there has been no change since my marriage or divorce. The same goes for work... I think I need to throw away what I should throw away and focus to complete my projects."



In other news, Goo Hye Sun signed with new label MIMI Entertainment.





