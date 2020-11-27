7

2

Variety
Posted by beansss 59 minutes ago

EVERGLOW show off their charms on their first ever 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' appearance

AKP STAFF

EVERGLOW made their first ever guest appearance on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on November 27, excited to introduce mainstream viewers to their charms!

On this day, EVERGLOW performed a medley of "Dun Dun" and "La Di Da", showcasing their powerful warrior performance. The members then had a chance to sit down with MC Yoo Hee Yeol, introducing themselves one by one and also bringing out some of their hidden talents! Sihyun started out with an impersonation of Siri, and Mia made her members proud with an impressive vocal cover of ABIR's "Tango". MC Yoo Hee Yeol couldn't help but compliment Mia's voice and technique, acknowledging that EVERGLOW can be capable of not just powerful performances, but also melting vocals. 

Check out clips of EVERGLOW on this week's 'Sketchbook' above and below!

  1. EVERGLOW
1 553 Share 78% Upvoted

1

winwins-bestie212 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

there good live there choreography are impressive


thank god the company put mask on the backup dancers
Share
Basick, Beenzino, Zico, BTS, Iron, LOCO, Kidoh
11 artists who were almost in BTS
3 hours ago   6   13,361
Naeun, Sungjae, Eric Nam, Victoria, Jota, Solar, Joy, Taemin, Nichkhun
5 'We Got Married' Couples We Miss
1 day ago   65   37,971

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND