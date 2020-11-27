EVERGLOW show off their charms on their first ever 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' appearance

EVERGLOW made their first ever guest appearance on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on November 27, excited to introduce mainstream viewers to their charms!

On this day, EVERGLOW performed a medley of "Dun Dun" and "La Di Da", showcasing their powerful warrior performance. The members then had a chance to sit down with MC Yoo Hee Yeol, introducing themselves one by one and also bringing out some of their hidden talents! Sihyun started out with an impersonation of Siri, and Mia made her members proud with an impressive vocal cover of ABIR's "Tango". MC Yoo Hee Yeol couldn't help but compliment Mia's voice and technique, acknowledging that EVERGLOW can be capable of not just powerful performances, but also melting vocals.

Check out clips of EVERGLOW on this week's 'Sketchbook' above and below!