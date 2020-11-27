EXO's stylist compliments Baekhyun for his hair/accessory ideas + Baekhyun names his favorite past hair styles

Hair stylist Park Nae Joo, well-known by fans as EXO's stylist, recently shared a new video of Baekhyun undergoing several bleachings to return to his silver hair color!

In the video, Baekhyun returned to the shop for another day of bleaching sessions after visiting just a few days earlier, to continue bleaching away the yellowish color of his old style. Park Nae Joo also suggested that Baekhyun get a trim, casually chatting about their days. Here, Park Nae Joo revealed that he recently received some questions fans, asking what some of his favorite past products were, as well as some of his least favorites.

Baekhyun, who began pondering about his past hair styles, said, "Honestly, I really liked my 'Ko Ko Bop' hair style." However, Park Nae Joo chimed in with, "You know that I got a lot of flack for that, right?" Baekhyun agreed and added on, "While we were preparing for 'Ko Ko Bop', I kept saying that the wolf cut was gonna come back in style, but it got more popular a little after 'Ko Ko Bop'... It's a hair style with a sad history."

He also coined his "Obsession" hair as another of his personal favorite styles, which Park Nae Joo agreed with. Park Nae Joo then complimented Baekhyun warmly, saying, "You produce the most ideas about hair concept out of all the members. Even when it comes to makeup and stuff... what was that one thing you did?" Baekhyun answered, "The face chain."

The stylist continued, "That [face chain] was your idea too, and after that, a lot of people copied the idea." Finally, Park Nae Joo asked Baehyun if he wanted to try any new hair styles in the future. After thinking for a moment, Baekhyun suggested, "Half buzzed?"

Park Nae Joo responded with, "Okay, got it on camera!" Baekhyun also laughed and remarked, "I guess I will have a half buzz cut soon."

Watch Baekhyun's bleaching session with stylist Park Nae Joo below!