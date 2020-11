AKMU have unveiled a dramatic mood concept film for their upcoming 3rd single, "Happening"!

In the concept film, the two AKMU siblings depict a complex and sentimental tone in black and white. The last few seconds of the film also feature a brief audio snippet of "Happening", highlighting Chanhyuk's emotional vocals.

AKMU's "Happening" will be out this November 16 at 6 PM KST!