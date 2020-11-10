NCT 2020 reveal which members will be promoting in new title track '90's Love' + follow-up track 'Work It'

NCT 2020's 2nd album 'Resonance Pt.2' is just a little over a week away!

To excite fans for the group's upcoming comeback title track "90's Love" and follow-up track "Work It", NCT 2020 have just revealed which members will be promoting in each track!

First, NCT U's newtro R&B hip-hop number "90's Love" will be performed by TEN, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan. The song's lyrics contain a message of treasuring one's memories of the past, finding value in the timeless qualities of beautiful memories.

NCT U's follow-up track "Work It" features Johnny, Yuta, TEN, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung and is an electronic dance number topped with an energetic bass line, rhythmic synth sounds, and hopeful lyrics for the future.

Stay tuned for even more details on NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.2' until the album's full release on November 23 at 6 PM KST!

