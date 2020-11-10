TXT comes in second place on Billboard's Social 50 chart, right behind BTS

Group TXT proved its global popularity by topping the U.S. Billboard's Social 50 chart.



According to Billboard's latest chart on November 10th, TXT ranked second place in the "Social 50" chart. The boy group rose three ranks from last week when they ranked fifth place. This is the second time for TXT to land in second place on the Social 50 chart; they were also second on the chart last year on May 25th. Above all, TXT has proved its unrivaled presence as Big Hit's younger group ranking second place right behind BTS. BTS has been running at rank number 1 for a long time on the Social 50 chart. They have placed 1st on the chart for a record 174 consecutive weeks.

In addition, TXT ranked sixth place in the Emerging Artist Chart. Also, TXT's third mini-album 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' released on the 26th of last month ranked 10th in the World Album chart and 25th in Heatseekers Albums chart, while the title track "Blue Hour" ranked 16th in the World Digital Song Sales chart.



TXT continued its steady growth in the music industry and gained a large fandom overseas. TXT achieved a sales record 300,000 album copies in the first week of the release of 'Minisode: Blue Hour.' They are showing outstanding results for a rookie group that debuted two years ago. Also, TXT topped the iTunes charts in 30 different countries as well as the Japanese Oricon Daily and Weekly album charts. They are creating a sensation in South Korea as well as overseas.



Meanwhile, TXT is drawing attention by releasing the teaser for "We Lost The Summer," which tells the story of today's teenagers, who are experiencing the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.





