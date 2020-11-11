GFriend drop choreography video for 'Mago'

GFriend have revealed a choreography video for "Mago".



In the dance practice video above, GFriend go over the choreography for their latest track in black and white. "Mago" is the title song of their tenth mini album '回:Walpurgis Night', and members Eunha, Yuju, and Umji participated in the making of the disco-pop track.



Take a look at GFriend's "Mago" dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it.