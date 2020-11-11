6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

GFriend drop choreography video for 'Mago'

AKP STAFF

GFriend have revealed a choreography video for "Mago".

In the dance practice video above, GFriend go over the choreography for their latest track in black and white. "Mago" is the title song of their tenth mini album '回:Walpurgis Night', and members EunhaYuju, and Umji participated in the making of the disco-pop track.

Take a look at GFriend's "Mago" dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it.

Hyungshi962 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

such a good song...

kxk7,404 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

their first dance practice in bighits building I think

