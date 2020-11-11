Song Min Ho reveals why he wanted to 'Run Away' from 'New Journey to the West'

Song Min Ho revealed why he had a hard time adjusting to 'New Journey to the West'.



On the November 11th episode of 'Jung Eunji's Music Plaza', Song Min Ho said of his recent solo album 'Take', "It's a full-length album with a total of 12 songs. It gives you 12 scenes that feature an impression of Song Min Ho. It's an album that has more personal experiences than the first album." When asked to compare the album to a movie genre, he said, "I think it's romance action."



As for the title track "Run Away", he said, "I expressed my feelings about a breakup. It's sad if you listen to it in a certain way and exciting if you listen to it in a different way."



When asked if he ever wanted to run away from work, Song Min Ho revealed, "It was when I had a hard time adjusting to my early days on 'New Journey to the West'. I incorrectly answered questions for a quiz, so the hyungs couldn't eat food. It made me want to run away."



Have you heard Song Min Ho's "Run Away" yet?