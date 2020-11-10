AB6IX have revealed the making of their album jacket for "Salute".
In the making-of video, the AB6IX members talk about the concept behind their latest single, and they also pose and goof around on the set of their album jacket photo shoot. "Salute" was written by member Lee Dae Hwi and agency head Rhymer and was produced by up-and-coming producer On The Road.
Watch AB6IX' making-of video above and their "Salute" MV here if you missed it.
4
1
Posted by48 minutes ago
AB6IX reveal making of album jacket for 'Salute'
AB6IX have revealed the making of their album jacket for "Salute".
0 180 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment