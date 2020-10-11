4

Posted by KayRosa

VERIVERY members get charismatic in MV teaser for 'G.B.T.B.'

VERIVERY has revealed the official MV teaser for "G.B.T.B.".

The boy group finally unveiled the teaser for their upcoming title song from their 5th mini album 'Face Us'. In this futuristic teaser, VERIVERY charismatically show off their synchronized dance moves and power befitting the dark concept. Far from their cute debut style, VERIVERY members are ready to develop their mature sides both visually and musically!

Stay tuned for the full drop of 'Face Us' on October 13 at 6 PM KST.

Oooh it sounds good and that corridor looks kind of spaceship-ish?? Or shady research facility?? Thunder kind of married their previous creepy doppleganger storyline with a kind of Stranger Things-esque science fiction storyline with Kangmin getting struct by lightning and levitating. They still have the blindfold so I don't think that storyline is done.🤔🤔

