VERIVERY members get charismatic in MV teaser for 'G.B.T.B.'

VERIVERY has revealed the official MV teaser for "G.B.T.B.".

The boy group finally unveiled the teaser for their upcoming title song from their 5th mini album 'Face Us'. In this futuristic teaser, VERIVERY charismatically show off their synchronized dance moves and power befitting the dark concept. Far from their cute debut style, VERIVERY members are ready to develop their mature sides both visually and musically!

Stay tuned for the full drop of 'Face Us' on October 13 at 6 PM KST.