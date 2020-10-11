Fans think this fashionable look on BTS V is one of the best stylistic decisions for him this year

Fans are in agreement about BTS V's recent visual style.

On a popular online community forum, one netizen shared the opinion that V's hairstyle and overall fashion from BTS's recent online concert was one of the best looks in 2020. With his dark hair parted unevenly and pushed upwards, V conjured up a cool and charismatic atmosphere.

With the same hairstyle, V changed from dressing in a black shirt and a navy blue jacket to a white shirt and a casual black tee. Netizens found this rather icy styling to go well with V, especially with his jet black hair and mysterious lenses!

Some comments include:

"His visuals are already on another level but that stylistic decision......so good"

"Sexy, cool, and cute?! Those lenses also go well with him"

"I do think that V always looks good with his hair pushed back"

"It's like my eye sight is getting better thanks to these GIFs"

"Sooooo good...salty and sweet"

"How does he get even more handsome each day??"

Can you think of some other stylish moments from V in 2020?