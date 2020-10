Dahyun is the picture of sophistication for her style teaser.





TWICE is coming back soon with their anticipated 2nd full album comeback 'Eyes Wide Open'. Just like the other girls, Dahyun is also going for a mature, sophisticated concept for the teaser.



The girls' title track "I Can't Stop Me" is a fusion retro pop dance genre, perfect for picking up the mood of fall. It'll be out on October 26 at 8 PM KST.