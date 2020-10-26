16

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE prepares for another comeback with third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three'

The rookie boy group TREASURE is packing their schedules this year as they make their second comeback after their debut.

They're returning with a darker concept than their second single 'The First Step: Chapter Two.' On October 27 at midnight KST, TREASURE unveiled a concept video as they prepare for their comeback. The teaser clip shows off a hip-hop beat as the boys show off their charisma in the red lighting.

The rookie group will be making their comeback on November 6 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come.

kxk6,887 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

TREASURE YOU TREASURE YOU

2

longtymnosee1,198 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Chapter 1- Shhhh, Treasure
Chapter 2- Neol Saranghae
Chapter 3- TREASURE YOU TREASURE YOU TREASURE YOU

EXCITED!!!

