How are Korean netizens reacting to TWICE's new song and music video for 'I Can't Stop Me'?

On October 26 KST, the popular girl group TWICE released the title track "I Can't Stop Me" to their new album 'Eyes Wide Open'.

The song boasts of a powerful retro-electropop beat as the girls sing the message about being an independent person who cannot be controlled. As the song music video was released, it reached a quick 8 million views on YouTube.

Many global fans have been waiting for the girl group to make their comeback as they release their second Korean album. However, Korean netizens have been slightly disappointed in the new song as they state the song's music video is not as good as they expected.

Korean netizens were previously excited as they found out that another production company had worked with TWICE on this album. However, when the music video was released, they seemed a bit disappointed as they felt even the music video wasn't up to par with the song.

Korean netizens took to an online community to share their thoughts, which you can read below.

Netizens' Commented:

"The song is good, but I have mixed feelings about the music video."

"The song is addictive, and the dance is good."

"The song is so good."



"The choreography is great. I can't wait to watch their fancams."



"The MV has a bit of a Chinese feel. Who is the director of this?"



"I don't understand what the concept of the album is."



"I liked their concept photos, but I don't like the music video much."



"I love the song but not the music video."



"The song is great, the members are so beautiful, but the MV is bad."



"I really like the song, but what's with the lotus flower at the beginning. lol."



"The music video is better than before. But it's not as good as I expected."



"I don't like the introduction part of the music."



"They mixed too many concepts into the music video, I feel."

