Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

AKMU's Suhyun reveals her beautiful rendition of BTS' "Dynamite" on 'You Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook'



AKMU's Suhyun treated her fans to a beautiful rendition of BTS' "Dynamite" on 'You Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.

On October 23rd, Suhyun appeared on the show with her rendition of "Dynamite". The beautiful rendition of the popular song showcased her soft yet powerful vocal. After the performance, Suhyun opened up about the hard times she had to go through and how Yoo Hee Yeol encouraged her not to quit her career. 

Check out the snippets from the show below! How do you like her version of "Dynamite"? 

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. Suhyun
Pendragonx2,294 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago
another great cover

Astres_Dare2,783 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

I hate when that happens:

BUT amaizing cover anyway :D

