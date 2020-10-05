Cosmic Girls' new sub-unit CHOCOME gives fans taste of what to expect with 'Hmph!' highlight medley

Cosmic Girls is less than two days away from debuting their first sub-unit, CHOCOME!
On October 5, Starship Entertainment unveiled the highlight medley for CHOCOME's debut single album 'Hmph!,' featuring title track "Hmph!" and B-side song "Ya Ya Ya." According to the teaser, the songs were both made in collaboration with RBW Entertainment, the agency behind MAMAMOO, Oneus, and Onewe - particularly CEO Kim Do Hoon and label producers Seo Yong Bae and Lee Hoon Sang.
Meanwhile, 'Hmph!' is set for release on October 7.
Check out the highlight medley above!
