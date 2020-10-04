Mommy Son and Kim Shin Young team up for playful 'The Celebrated Spoon Waltz' MV

Masked rapper Mommy Son and gag woman Kim Shin Young have a new music video out together!





On October 4 KST, the two released the music video for "The Celebrated Spoon Waltz," a promotional single for Korean shopping cashback points service OK Cashbag's new 'O!Quiz' feature. The new addition allows customers to gain even more cashback points if they respond correctly to daily quizzes on the OK Cashbag app.

In the music video, Kim Shin Young reprises her trot-singing character Second Aunt Kim Da Vi, who previously released the single "Gimme Gimme" last May. This time around, Second Aunt Kim Da Vi works at a gukbap restaurant and Mommy Son plays the role of her nephew.



Meanwhile, Mommy Son recently appeared in a special cameo for Hyolyn's comeback single "Say My Name" last August.



Check out the music video for "The Celebrated Spoon Waltz" above!