Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Weki Meki channels club vibes in first MV teaser for comeback single 'Cool'

Weki Meki is less than four days away from their latest comeback!

On October 4 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group unveiled the first music video teaser for their comeback single "Cool," the title track off of their 4th mini album 'New Rules.' In the clip, an exciting EDM sample plays in the background as the members pose dramatically, offering charismatic stares toward the camera. The clip ends with the group sitting at a long table surrounded in flowers, setting a chic tone that picques curiosity toward their comeback concept.

Meanwhile, 'New Rules' is set for release on October 8.

Check out the teaser for "Cool" above!

pink_oracle 24 hours ago
24 hours ago

I enjoy a good Kpop EDM blend.

thealigirl 1 day ago
1 day ago

this looks AMAZING. i feel like it's going to be my favorite Weki Meki song this year

