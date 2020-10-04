GRAY and UJoo Ham collaborate on atmospheric autumn heartbreak song 'Nothing But Rain'

Producer GRAY and indie-pop singer UJoo Ham have come together for a new collaboration single!

On October 4 KST, the two released their first collaboration album 'Come Get Me' featuring title track "Nothing But Rain."





"Nothing But Rain" expresses regret over a breakup when coming across the place where it occured on a rainy evening. The song, which will be the first of two songs GRAY will release about goodbyes shared on rainy nights, is rounded out by bossa nova-inspired melodic guitar and the atmospheric sound of falling rain.



Meanwhile, UJoo Ham is a new artist who previously worked as a guide vocalist for singers like Heize, Suran, Punch, and Kim Chung Ha.

Check out the music video for "Nothing But Rain" above!