Hyolyn grooves to new single's tropical sound in 2nd MV teaser for 'Say My Name'

Hyolyn has dropped another music video teaser for her upcoming single "Say My Name"!



In the music video teaser, which dropped on August 17 KST, Hyolyn is seen dancing along to a preview of the song in a variety of different settings, from a basketball court to a laundromat. Also in the teaser is none other than rapper Mommy Son in his trademark pink facemask, whose real identity is believed to be none other than Hyolyn's former Starship Entertainment labelmate Mad Clown.





Meanwhile, Hyolyn's 2nd mini album 'Say My Name' is set for release on August 19.





Watch Hyolyn's "Say My Name" MV teaser above!



