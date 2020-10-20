Jeon So Min gets hate comments after BLACKPINK's 'Running Man' appearance

Jeon So Min is receiving hate comments after BLACKPINK's 'Running Man' appearance.



BLACKPINK featured as guests on the latest episode of SBS' 'Running Man', and actress Jeon So Min joined the YG Entertainment girl group as they danced to "Lovesick Girls" during their introduction. It seems some viewers did not appreciate her acting as the "fifth member" of BLACKPINK as she's receiving a lot of hate comments on Instagram.



Jeon So Min and Jisoo also faced off against each other for a physical challenge, and the actress jokingly kicked the BLACKPINK member lightly. However, some netizens expressed outrage over the action, asking why she was kicking Jisoo.



In related news, Jeon So Min took a hiatus from 'Running Man' earlier this year, and it's suspected she had to take a break due to malicious comments. Producers of the show also closed down its online message board allegedly because of malicious comments against the actress.



What are your thoughts on the issue?

