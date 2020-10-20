11

Posted by germainej

Jeon So Min gets hate comments after BLACKPINK's 'Running Man' appearance

Jeon So Min is receiving hate comments after BLACKPINK's 'Running Man' appearance.

BLACKPINK featured as guests on the latest episode of SBS' 'Running Man', and actress Jeon So Min joined the YG Entertainment girl group as they danced to "Lovesick Girlsduring their introduction. It seems some viewers did not appreciate her acting as the "fifth member" of BLACKPINK as she's receiving a lot of hate comments on Instagram.

Jeon So Min and Jisoo also faced off against each other for a physical challenge, and the actress jokingly kicked the BLACKPINK member lightly. However, some netizens expressed outrage over the action, asking why she was kicking Jisoo.

In related news, Jeon So Min took a hiatus from 'Running Man' earlier this year, and it's suspected she had to take a break due to malicious comments. Producers of the show also closed down its online message board allegedly because of malicious comments against the actress. 

What are your thoughts on the issue?

mariakurenai910 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

If u guys keep complaining about this then don't blame YG or anyone for not sending BP to variety show.

sudoku8 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Jeon Somin is tried to bring up your 'blackpink' to be suit in variety shows and getting along with the seniors in other fields. So, their appearance will be lively and entertaining. Suck fans don't appreciate that. If blackpink didn't say anything, why you all make a fuss?

