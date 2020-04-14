Actress Jeon So Min's brother reveals family has been suffering from malicious comments

Jeon So Min's brother revealed the actress' family has been suffering from malicious comments.



Jeon So Min has been receiving malicious comments from overseas and domestically as she's not an original member of 'Running Man', and it seems the hate is also being sent to her younger brother on social media.



On April 13, Jeon So Min's younger brother shared the below story on Instagram along with the caption, "I get so many of these." The Instagram story reveals a number of negative comments, saying, "The day Jeon So Min appeared on 'Running Man' is the day her whole family was cursed," "Get out of 'Running Man', Jeon So Min," "Either kick out Jeon So Min from 'Running Man' or her family should constantly be cursed," and more.





As previously reported, Jeon So Min is currently taking a break from 'Running Man' due to severe fatigue.



